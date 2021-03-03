Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Sajal Ali leaves Jemima Goldsmith gushing as she posts her stunning photo

Pakistan's much-adored actress Sajal Ali has left her millions of fans gushing after she shared her dazzling photo on social media.

The Alif actress turned to Instagram and posted her dazzling picture in winter wear and hinted at travelling as she captioned the photo with simple plane emoji.

Fans and friends couldn't stop gushing over Sajal shortly after she posted the picture.

The stunning photo also caught the attention of Jemima Goldsmith.

Jemima simply dropped a star emoji in the comment section as she gushed over Sajal.

Sajal Ali has joined the star-studded cast of Jemima Goldsmith's romantic comedy movie What’s Love Got To Do With It.

The film also stars Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shahzad Latif.

