Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview slammed: ‘Planned for two years!’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview slammed: ‘Planned for two years!’

Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has come under fire for being a ‘premediated’ move planned throughout a two-year period.

For those unaware, Oprah wasn’t always Meghan’s first choice. In the past she attempted to set up an interview with Gayle King but was rejected by the Firm and thus “Meghan put her foot down” according to palace insiders.

Per the source close to Express UK, "It was seen as a huge stride away from the usual methodology of Royal PR. It caused friction with the Sussexes, and a feeling that this was forbidden. They were emphatically told she could not conduct her own lengthy interviews with US media friends after Archie's birth.”

"That led to tension with courtiers as the pair wanted to tell their stories about philanthropic and personal matters. Certainly from their side there was an element of feeling handcuffed and not having full ownership of their image.”

"The couple wanted to usher in a new era and mindset about having control, not just in their messaging but also about who they chose to speak with. Oprah and Gayle have been supportive publicly of Meghan and Harry, since they dated. So for the Sussexes their friends felt like a safe place."

More From Entertainment:

Irina Shayk gives a rare glimpse into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk gives a rare glimpse into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper
Kim Kardashian’s latest photo suggest her relationship with Kanye West remains cordial amid ongoing divorce

Kim Kardashian’s latest photo suggest her relationship with Kanye West remains cordial amid ongoing divorce
Marvel fans to be 'disappointed' by 'WandaVision' finale, says director

Marvel fans to be 'disappointed' by 'WandaVision' finale, says director

Why Princess Diana's £110,000 engagement ring was frowned upon

Why Princess Diana's £110,000 engagement ring was frowned upon
Meghan Markle's war against monarchy rages on as Palace bans interviews

Meghan Markle's war against monarchy rages on as Palace bans interviews

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony
Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip continues to fight illness at hospital

Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip continues to fight illness at hospital
Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced
Why Oprah may lose millions on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle due to Prince Philip

Why Oprah may lose millions on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle due to Prince Philip

Latest

view all