Kourtney Kardashian being treated like a ‘queen’ by boyfriend Travis Barker

Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, who made her relationship public with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, is 'really happy' with her beau as she has been treated like a 'queen' by the musician.

The E! News citing a source reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her new boyfriend’s relationship is going strong with each passing day and that the musician has been treating Kourtney like a ‘queen’.

The lovebirds have been spending a lot of time together, according to the report, however, they are said to be taking things slowly and trying not to move too fast.

Kourtney and her new boyfriend made their relationship public days after sparking romance speculations last month.

Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a picture of her holding Travis Barker heavily tattooed hand without any caption.

Kourtney went Instagram official a few days after her ex Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin made their relationship public on social media.

