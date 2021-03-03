Kevin Pietersen defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday requested controversial TV anchor Pierse Morgan and his co-host Susanna Reid to leave Meghan Markle and Prince Harry alone.

Kevin had appeared on "Good Morning Britain" show shortly after a debate about accusations of bullying were made against Meghan Markle.

“Good morning, good morning I’m so glad I followed on from Harry and Meghan can you just leave them alone Piers you’re doing everyone’s head in," said the cricket.

And when the presenter said, “What part of them giving endless primetime interviews means they want to be left alone?”, Kevin said, “You know how to deal with it, leave them alone. Just leave them alone if that’s what they want, that’s what they want.”

Later in the day, Meghan Markle spokesman said, she is "saddened" by reports published Wednesday saying she faced a bullying complaint during her time living at Britain´s Kensington Palace before she stepped back from royal duties.



The Times newspaper made the claims against the wife of Prince Harry, which are alleged to date back to October 2018 and involve members of the royal household staff.

The report came just days before the broadcast of an interview that Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, as she is formally known, gave to US chat show host Oprah Winfrey about their decision last year to leave frontline royal duties.

"The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself," her spokesman said.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right."

The couple said The Times was being used to "peddle a wholly false narrative" before the television interview.



