Thursday Mar 04 2021
Meghan Markle knew about the hideous repercussions of Oprah interview all along: source

Meghan Markle knew fully well she will ruffle a lot of feathers with her tell-all at the Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle knew she would have to bear the brunt of her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey all this time.

According to an insider, the Duchess of Sussex knew fully well she will ruffle a lot of feathers with her tell-all at the Buckingham Palace. 

Royal author Omid Scobie quoted a friend of the Sussexes saying, "Harry and Meghan knew that it would get ugly in the run up [to the Oprah special], but seeing such an obvious attempt at destroying her character was distressing and upsetting."

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple revealed the timing of bullyinhg allegations against Meghan was planned.

"You can't ignore the timing of this. This has been done to undermine her character or undermine the topics that they discuss on Sunday."

They added, "They have had everything and the kitchen sink thrown at them this week, but ultimately nothing will stop them from sharing their truth."

