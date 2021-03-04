Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
Sacha Baron Cohen is hanging up his iconic ‘Borat’ suit for good

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Sacha Baron Cohen took home the award for best actor in a musical or comedy series for his role as Borat

Sacha Baron Cohen is giving up his iconic role of Borat once and for all.

The actor spoke to Golden Globe viewers on Sunday after the success of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and revealed that he is hanging up his gray suit for good.

During a Q&A session amidst the award show, he said: “The gray suit is locked up and not coming out again.”

The political film bagged three nominations and two wins during Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards for the 2020-released sequel of the 2006 film, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

The Trial of Chicago 7 actor also took home the award for best actor in a musical or comedy series for his role in the film.

