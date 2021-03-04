Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun and Ayeza Khan look fabulous in latest picture

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali on Thursday shared a picture with Pakistani TV star Ayeza Khan who recently undertook a visit to Istanbul.

The actors looked regal in their latest shoot as brand ambassadors for Pakistani designer Maria B.

Gulsim's Instagram post was accompanied by a Turkish language caption.

She rose to fame for her role as Aslihan Hatun in the season three and four of "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The historical TV series is being currently aired on Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.