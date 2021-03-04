Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun and Ayeza Khan look fabulous in latest picture

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali on Thursday shared a picture with Pakistani TV star Ayeza Khan who recently undertook a visit to Istanbul.

The actors looked regal in their latest shoot as brand ambassadors for Pakistani designer Maria B.

Gulsim's Instagram post was accompanied by a Turkish language caption.

She rose to fame for her role as Aslihan Hatun  in the season three and four of "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

 The historical TV series is being currently aired on Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

