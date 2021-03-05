Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 05 2021
Thomas Markle Jr claims half-sister Meghan Markle ‘shown her true colours’

Friday Mar 05, 2021


Meghan Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr made an explosive claim that the Duchess of Sussex has "bullied people and got her way".

Speaking in an interview with Bild, he said that the "sensitive young woman" who claimed the royal family of "perpetuating falsehoods" was not the same person he knew.

"I think it’s showing her true colours that none of the family recognises. She bullied people before and got her way, no matter what. She has changed as a person," he said.

Thomas’s claim comes after the release of a teaser clip of Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey as well as a probe launched by the Queen, looking into allegations regarding the couple allegedly bullying their staff. 

According to an unearthed report, the Duchess of Sussex "turned and hissed" at an employee, leaving her in tears, when she was pregnant with Archie.

However, the 55-year-old revealed that he last saw his half-sister in almost a decade.

"The last time I had contact with Meghan was at my grandmother's memorial in 2011," he said.

"I can't say she wasn't a little different then as well."

