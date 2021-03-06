Beyonce's comparison with Chloe Bailey angers her father

Music sensation Beyonce's father Mathew enraged at a host during an interview as he compared her daughter to Chloe Bailey.



The Leah's Lemonade radio show, host Leah A. Henry asked Mathew what he thought about the comparisons between Chloe - who is signed to Beyonce's Parkwood management company with sister Halle - and a young Beyonce.

"Do you see the comparison? Like the same thing that you saw in young Beyonce, do you see that in Chloe Bailey?" Leah asked.

Beyonce father became very angry and replied in his own words, saying : "You've got to be kidding me, right? You're asking me that question? Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyonce?"

The host quickly pointed out that many fans have suggested Chloe would be a good person to play Beyonce in a movie about the singer's life.

"Okay, you're talking about if somebody was doing a movie, not talent-wise," he responded. "Talent-wise? Are you telling me talent-wise, somebody is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyonce, talent-wise?"

When Leah said "they say she's literally like a young Beyonce in the making". The singer's father got angry and responded as saying: "That's actually insulting to Beyonce. He explained: "I mean, if you want to call out some like Barbra Streisand or you know, some people like that, like come on, man, really?... I want to get off this topic."