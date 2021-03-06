Meghan Markle gets support from Chrissy Teigen amidst her Palace battle

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen has extended support to Meghan Markle amidst the Buckingham Palace fiasco that has been unleashed.



Ahead of the Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share their side of the story and make some startling claims against the royal family, the model came to support her.

Turning to Twitter, Teigen wrote: “This Meghan Markle [expletive] is hitting too close to home for me. These people won’t stop until she miscarries. [expletive] stop it."

The model herself has been a victim of internet abuse as well, as trolls attacked her right after she posted intimate photos of herself following her miscarriage.