CBS bought rights for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interview for $7M from Oprah

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview was sold for a whopping $7million to CBS.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the bombshell tell-all interview, spanning over two hours, was snagged away by CBS for a price between $7-9million.

The lucrative rights for the interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were bought by CBS from Winfrey’s Harpo Productions with the network charging $325,000 for every 30 seconds of commercial time.

Apart from that, the interview can also be licensed in international markets.

A representative of Harry and Meghan confirmed to the WSJ that the two were not paid anything for sharing their side of the story following royal exit in the interview. 

