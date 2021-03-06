Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Royals called ‘hypocrites’ for launching Meghan Markle probe while Andrew roams free

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

The British royal family is getting blasted by the public amidst its very public feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal expert and author Carolyn Durand called out Buckingham Palace over its double standards for investigating the Duchess of Sussex’s bullying allegations but not probing Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse claims.

Speaking on Sky News, writer of Finding Freedom said: “Why is there an investigation into this bullying but there’s not been an investigation into Prince Andrew and the allegations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein?”

“Why hasn’t he been urged to cooperate with US authorities?” she added, referencing the Duke of York’s sexual abuse scandal and his ties with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The 61-year-old notorious member of the royal family, who is also believed to the favourite son of Queen Elizabeth II, had allegedly assaulted one of Epstein’s victims when she was 17.

More From Entertainment:

CBS bought rights for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interview for $7M from Oprah

CBS bought rights for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interview for $7M from Oprah
Kim Kardashian opens up about dealing with body-shaming during pregnancy

Kim Kardashian opens up about dealing with body-shaming during pregnancy

British tabloid to issue front-page statement admitting defeat to Meghan Markle

British tabloid to issue front-page statement admitting defeat to Meghan Markle
Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo head out, source spills the beans on their bond

Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo head out, source spills the beans on their bond

Meghan Markle gets support from Chrissy Teigen amidst her Palace battle

Meghan Markle gets support from Chrissy Teigen amidst her Palace battle

Meghan’s Suits hero Patrick J Adams comes in her defence

Meghan’s Suits hero Patrick J Adams comes in her defence
Meghan Markle's close pal Jessica Mulroney sends support to her amid bullying allegations

Meghan Markle's close pal Jessica Mulroney sends support to her amid bullying allegations

Gigi and Bella Hadid are not supermodels, says Janice Dickinson

Gigi and Bella Hadid are not supermodels, says Janice Dickinson
Beyonce's comparison with Chloe Bailey angers her father

Beyonce's comparison with Chloe Bailey angers her father
Anna Kendrick apologises for hit Cups song

Anna Kendrick apologises for hit Cups song
Bond Girl Ana De Armas reveals hard training routine for No Time To Die

Bond Girl Ana De Armas reveals hard training routine for No Time To Die
Gigi Hadid wows in corp top as she returns to catwalk at Milan fashion show

Gigi Hadid wows in corp top as she returns to catwalk at Milan fashion show

Latest

view all