Royals called ‘hypocrites’ for launching Meghan Markle probe while Andrew roams free

The British royal family is getting blasted by the public amidst its very public feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Royal expert and author Carolyn Durand called out Buckingham Palace over its double standards for investigating the Duchess of Sussex’s bullying allegations but not probing Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse claims.

Speaking on Sky News, writer of Finding Freedom said: “Why is there an investigation into this bullying but there’s not been an investigation into Prince Andrew and the allegations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein?”

“Why hasn’t he been urged to cooperate with US authorities?” she added, referencing the Duke of York’s sexual abuse scandal and his ties with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The 61-year-old notorious member of the royal family, who is also believed to the favourite son of Queen Elizabeth II, had allegedly assaulted one of Epstein’s victims when she was 17.