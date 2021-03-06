Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 06 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s court war with small-business owner turns ugly

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

In the midst of his already multiple tedious battles with the British royal family, Prince Harry has found himself entwined in yet another controversy.

A small-business owner from Philadelphia is insisting that he refuses to get “swallowed in by a greedy monster” after his deodorant brand Archewell Harvatera got entwined into a legal battle with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation—which is a tribute to their son.

Victor Martin Soriano who is the owner of the business chose to call his company Archewell Harvatera a few months after the couple made the announcement about their foundation last year.

Speaking to the World Trademark Review, Soriano said: “You bet I can slug it out with them when it comes to legality, which I will.”

“I expect Meghan to take me head-on. All I can say is bring it on — I’ll fight you, you’ll see. We both have active [trade]marks so it’s a showdown and I’m not backing out if that’s how they handle things. It’s a duel to death, I will never give up!” he said.

He further spoke about his decision to fight the pair while talking to The Sun: The foundation is okay, but it’s how she [Meghan] treats other people.”

“I think I should win because I’m a small guy from a poor small country about to be swallowed by a greedy monster. I must succeed in this fight. If the Queen asks me to withdraw, I will do it promptly, no questions asked,” he said. 

