Watch: Justin Bieber drops new MV for ‘Hold On’ track

Saturday Mar 06, 2021
Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber releases a riveting music video for his song Hold On and its already blowing up on social media.
The singer unveiled the new song barely a day ago and it has already secured over 5+ Million views.
The entire video features a bike chase where Bieber is running away from the police with the loot from a successful bank robbery, all to pay for his girlfriend’s medical treatment.
At one point he gets shot and ends up right next to his ladylove in an adjacent hospital bed.