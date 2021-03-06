Can't connect right now! retry
Watch: Justin Bieber drops new MV for ‘Hold On’ track

Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber releases a riveting music video for his song Hold On and its already blowing up on social media.

The singer unveiled the new song barely a day ago and it has already secured over 5+ Million views.

The entire video features a bike chase where Bieber is running away from the police with the loot from a successful bank robbery, all to pay for his girlfriend’s medical treatment.

At one point he gets shot and ends up right next to his ladylove in an adjacent hospital bed.

Check it out below:


