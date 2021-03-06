Can't connect right now! retry
Sources unveil the status of Billie Eilish’s restraining order

An insider recently stepped forward to weigh in on the status of Billie Eilish’s case against a “extremely disturbing and threatening” harasser who believes “You can't get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me."

In Billie’s petition to the court she detailed the man’s intentions and explained how “most nights” he’d "stare at me while I enter and exit our family's home."

According to People she wrote, "Every time I drive home I am filled with anxiety fearing that Hearle will be there waiting for me, and he usually is. After I pull into the driveway and get out of the car, I can hear Hearle talking to himself in an ominous voice, which increases my anxiety level even more."

"Whenever Hearle sees me he always says something to me or makes a sign or a gesture directed to me... For example, he recently made a throat slitting gesture to me as I was backing my car into my driveway. I interpreted this as Hearle wanting to violently harm me in some way."

Even Billie’s father gave a statement for the report and explained, "My family and I feel vulnerable and unsafe because we honestly have no idea of what Hearle is capable of, or what his intentions are towards my daughter."

