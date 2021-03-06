Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives Indian Television Academy award

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul has received Indian Television Academy (ITA) award, he revealed on Saturday.

Engin Altan turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo carrying the ITA award in his story and wrote, “Thank you for all the love and support India”.

The Turkish actor looked super cool in a blue hoodie in the adorable photo.

The 20th Indian Television Academy Awards was held on February 14, 2021.

Engin’s popularity skyrocketed and crossed the borders with his stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul. 

