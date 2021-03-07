Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 07 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS renew ‘Love Myself’ pledge with whopping UNICEF donation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

BTS renew ‘Love Myself’ pledge with whopping UNICEF donation

The boys from BTS have decided to renew their Love Myself commitment with UNICEF in 2021 and have even pledged over a million dollars for the cause. according to reports.

According to Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment and BTS have decided to extend this commitment till 2022 with a three-way agreement with them, the Korean UNICEF Committee and UNICEF headquarters.

For those unversed, Love Myself is a commitment geared towards eradicating global violence and neglect among the youth. Its only goal is to help raise self-esteem and well-being on a global scale and support the UNICEF cause.

On the event of the announcement, the group’s leader RM even issued a statement that reads, “It seems like yesterday that we held our signing ceremony and began the ‘LOVE MYSELF’ campaign, and to think that it has been running for four years makes me recall that moment in 2017.”

“We are extremely moved and thankful that our ‘LOVE MYSELF’ campaign, which began with small steps, is now being elevated to an even bigger partnership,” he said. “We also strove to ‘LOVE MYSELF,’ and I think we as a team and as individuals grew as well.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana’s ex-aide draws parallels of Harry, Meghan interview with past rifts

Princess Diana’s ex-aide draws parallels of Harry, Meghan interview with past rifts
Train company issues apology after wrongly claiming Prince Philip died

Train company issues apology after wrongly claiming Prince Philip died
Meghan Markle will not badmouth Kate Middleton, reassures CBS insider

Meghan Markle will not badmouth Kate Middleton, reassures CBS insider

Kanye West hoping Kim Kardashian will soon ‘realize what she is missing’

Kanye West hoping Kim Kardashian will soon ‘realize what she is missing’

Prince Harry, Meghan's hotly anticipated Oprah interview to be watched by millions

Prince Harry, Meghan's hotly anticipated Oprah interview to be watched by millions
Royal family to laud heath workers in TV appearance before Harry, Meghan's

Royal family to laud heath workers in TV appearance before Harry, Meghan's
Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' stirs chaos in China with doubts cast over its release

Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' stirs chaos in China with doubts cast over its release
Angelina Jolie named Godmother of Women for Bees for GUERLAIN

Angelina Jolie named Godmother of Women for Bees for GUERLAIN

Princess Beatrice reflects on her life as a stepmom to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son

Princess Beatrice reflects on her life as a stepmom to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son
Bruno Mars says his music stems from love

Bruno Mars says his music stems from love
Bebe Rexha shocked by a man’s indecent act on her live Instagram

Bebe Rexha shocked by a man’s indecent act on her live Instagram
Liam Neeson welcomes moviegoers at a New York theatre

Liam Neeson welcomes moviegoers at a New York theatre

Latest

view all