entertainment
Sunday Mar 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul star Engin Altan reaches 4 million followers on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan rose to global fame for his iconic role in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The TV series, which is now being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing, tells the story of Ertugrul, the father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Engin recently visited Pakistan where he was given a warm welcome. He is admired by millions of people for his portrayal of the Muslim warrior.

The actor is hugely popular on social media and he recently crossed 4 million followers on Instagram.

The actor often shares his pictures and videos on the Facebook-owned platform. 



