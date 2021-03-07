Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 07 2021
'Slumdog Millionaire' actor breaks silence about sexual assault allegations

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Madhur Mittal who is best known for his work in "Slumdog Millionaire" was recently booked on the charges of sexual assault.

The case was registered last month in Mumbai on the complaint of his former girlfriend. 

The actor has finally broken his silence on the allegations against him.

Rejecting the allegations as untrue, Mittal said he is learning about things that are “extremely disturbing” for him.

He said, "Getting to learn about things which are untrue is extremely disturbing. “There have been WhatsApp messages filled with stories that are assassinating my character".

He added, “These are being forwarded for weeks in casting directors’ groups denying me work".

The actor said he is the only earning member of his family since the age of seven and all these reports in the media are affecting him, his family and his career.

