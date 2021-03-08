Can't connect right now! retry
Imran Abbas visits sets of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’, ‘Kurulus: Osman’ in Turkey

Pakistani star Imran Abbas visited the sets of Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul and Kurulus: Osman, and shared photos on social media.

The Noor Bano actor turned to Instagram and posted the photos with Turkish star Celal AL, who portrays the role of Abdur Rehman in Dirilis: Ertugrul, and producer of Kurulus: Osman.

He was also presented a handmade flag of ‘Kayi’ tribe.

Imran Abbas wrote, “Thank you @celalall and the producer of KURULUS OSMAN @ozcan_ayma ozcan_ayma for presenting me this handmade flag and showing me around the sets and production of Ertugrul Ghazi and Kurulus Osman in Turkey.”

Imran Abbas recently visited Turkey and held meeting with the Turkish stars.

