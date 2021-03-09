Meghan Markle's father Thomas to respond his daughter in Piers Morgan's show

Piers Morgan has announced that he's going to speak to Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle Snr, on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain.



Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle will appear on Piers Morgan's Good Morning Britain show Tuesday to respond his daughter's chat with Oprah.

Taking to Twitter, Piers Morgan also shared a throwback photo of former actress Meghan cuddling up to her dad.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site: "UPDATE: Meghan Markle trashed her dad on US TV today. On tomorrow's @GMB, Thomas Markle will give his first exclusive interview in response."



The TV host , who keeps on lashing out at the Duchess of Sussex in his program, recently claimed she "dropped him like a sack of spuds".

Meghan's relationship with her family has been strained ever since she went public with her romance with Prince Harry.



Harry and Meghan's all-tell interview with US TV host aired across the pond last night and the couple - who are expecting their second child - rocked the world with several allegations about life in the Royal family.

Both the Duke and Duchess admitted that being part of The Firm left them feeling "trapped" and "silenced."

Piers secured the tell-all chat with Thomas Markle after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in an earthshaking interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.