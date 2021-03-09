Dolly Parton celebrates Women’s Day with inspiring message

Veteran American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton celebrated International Women’s Day with a heartwarming message for all working women.



The 75-year-old legendary figure shared a photo of herself and 55-year-old singer and songwriter Linda Perry on the photo and video-sharing app. Linda is seen in a mood singing and playing a tune on a guitar in her hands.

Paying tribute to the working women, she captioned the image, “Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all you fierce, beautiful, hardworking women.”

She also thanked all the women who came to her support in her lifelong professional journey especially the Songwriters Hall of Fame musician Linda.



Dolly Parton continued to say, “I’ve been lucky enough to have so many incredible women stand beside me over the years, including the wonderful @reallindaperry!”

The elderly singer wrapped up her caption with an inspiring and encouraging message for all the women, saying, “There’s nothing we can’t do if we put our heart and soul into it.”

The same message by the veteran singer was shared verbatim by her workmate Linda on her Instagram feed.



