Tuesday Mar 09 2021
'Harry the spare,' royal expert says Duke treated differently since birth

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Prince Harry was pushed further down the line after his elder brother, Prince William's kids arrived

Prince Harry was second in line to the British throne after he came into this world. 

The Duke of Sussex was pushed further down the line after his elder brother, Prince William's kids arrived. 

As revealed by royal expert Katie Nicholl, Harry was always looked upon as the 'spare', while William carried the baton as the 'heir.'

"Harry was born in a very different role than William — he was born the spare, William the heir. William has always known what his duty and birthright has been,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

“There are times certainly when William has struggled with his birthright, but to suggest that he’s trapped in the institution, I don’t think it’s true and I don’t think it’s probably Harry’s place to say in any case.”

During Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, the former royal said his father Charles and brother are 'trapped' in the royal institution. However, he did say he loves William to bits. “We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. We’re on different paths.”

