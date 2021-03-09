Meghan Markle accuses estranged father of lying to the press: 'Hard to reconcile'

Meghan Markle, in a string of claims, said her father Thomas Markle lied to the press about their fallout

The Duchess of Sussex, in a string of claims, said her father Thomas Markle lied to the press about their fallout.

Responding to whether she was upset about Thomas working with the tabloids to stage paparazzi pictures, Meghan said, "The tabloids had apparently known [her father's location] for a month or so and decided to hold until the Sunday before our wedding because they wanted to create drama."

"We called my dad and I asked him [about staging the photos] he said, 'No, absolutely not,' " the Duchess continued in the Monday, CBS This Morning clip. "I said, 'The institution has never intervened [on] anything for us, but they can try to go in and kill this story. But if they do this once, we're not gonna be able to use that same leverage to protect our own kids one day.' "

"I said, 'I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help,' and he wasn't able to do that," Meghan said. "And that, for me, has really resonated, especially now as a mother."

Talking about her own kids, Meghan said, "I look at Archie, I think about this child [on the way], and I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can't imagine it. So it's hard for me to reconcile that."