Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle accuses estranged father of lying to the press: 'Hard to reconcile'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Meghan Markle, in a string of claims, said her father Thomas Markle lied to the press about their fallout

Meghan Markle has stunned everyone with her shocking revelations during the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

The Duchess of Sussex, in a string of claims, said her father Thomas Markle lied to the press about their fallout. 

Responding to whether she was upset about Thomas working with the tabloids to stage paparazzi pictures, Meghan said, "The tabloids had apparently known [her father's location] for a month or so and decided to hold until the Sunday before our wedding because they wanted to create drama."

"We called my dad and I asked him [about staging the photos] he said, 'No, absolutely not,' " the Duchess continued in the Monday, CBS This Morning clip. "I said, 'The institution has never intervened [on] anything for us, but they can try to go in and kill this story. But if they do this once, we're not gonna be able to use that same leverage to protect our own kids one day.' "

"I said, 'I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help,' and he wasn't able to do that," Meghan said. "And that, for me, has really resonated, especially now as a mother."

Talking about her own kids, Meghan said, "I look at Archie, I think about this child [on the way], and I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can't imagine it. So it's hard for me to reconcile that."

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde staying with ex Jason Sudeikis while Harry Styles flies back to LA

Olivia Wilde staying with ex Jason Sudeikis while Harry Styles flies back to LA
'Harry the spare,' royal expert says Duke treated differently since birth

'Harry the spare,' royal expert says Duke treated differently since birth

Jada Pinkett Smith takes a dig at Queen Elizabeth

Jada Pinkett Smith takes a dig at Queen Elizabeth
Nick Jonas reveals names of two women who inspire him everyday

Nick Jonas reveals names of two women who inspire him everyday
Prince William's reaction to Harry and Meghan's bombshell sit-down laid bare

Prince William's reaction to Harry and Meghan's bombshell sit-down laid bare

Meghan Markle 'feels at peace' after speaking the truth about royal rift

Meghan Markle 'feels at peace' after speaking the truth about royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not name daughter after Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not name daughter after Princess Diana
Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin 'getting serious,' spills insider

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin 'getting serious,' spills insider

Meghan Markle's half-sister lashes out, says she has 'narcissistic personality disorder’

Meghan Markle's half-sister lashes out, says she has 'narcissistic personality disorder’
‘Abolish the monarchy!’: Internet riled up after Harry, Meghan Markle interview

‘Abolish the monarchy!’: Internet riled up after Harry, Meghan Markle interview
Meghan Markle gives a lesson on ‘respect and boundaries’ in new Oprah clip

Meghan Markle gives a lesson on ‘respect and boundaries’ in new Oprah clip

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: New photo from set of 'Spencer' emerges

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: New photo from set of 'Spencer' emerges

Latest

view all