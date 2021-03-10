Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Trudeau avoids commenting on Prince Harry, Meghan's Oprah interview

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau avoided commenting on escalating talks of the abolition of the British monarchy on Tuesday.

The premier sidestepped in commenting about the recent startling claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made on Sunday in a sensational sit-down interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Trudeau said that his government will not be partaking in constitutional talks about dismantling the monarchy as Canada encounters unprecedented economic disorder in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that is still raging on.

Also Read: White House lauds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's courage' to speak out about their struggles

"Obviously, I wish all members of the Royal Family the very best. But my focus, as we've said, is getting through this pandemic,” he said.

"If people want to later talk about constitutional change and shifting our system of government, that's fine. They can have those conversations. But right now, I'm not having those conversations," he added.

Read More: Meghan Markle makes bombshell revelations in Oprah Winfrey interview

Earlier on Sunday, in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused certain members of the British royal family of raising concerns about their son Archie’s skin colour and denying him of the prince title as well as security allowance.

Meghan also accused the Firm of racism, lying and pushing her to the brink of suicide.

