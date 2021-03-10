Florence Pugh and Zach Braff spark marriage rumours after recent outing

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh spotted out and about while walking their dog Billie in Los Angeles

British actor Florence Pugh and beau Zach Braff seem to be going stronger than ever as rumours have emerged about their marriage.

The power couple was spotted out and about while walking their dog Billie in Los Angeles, rocking their casual looks in active wear.

Eagle-eyed fans, however, couldn’t help but notice a simple black band on Braff’s ‘that’ finger which immediately led to speculations that the two had secretly gotten married.

Earlier, rumours about their nuptials had emerged after a friend had referred to the Black Widow star as “FPB” [Florence Pugh-Braff] in a birthday message posted in January. The caption was later edited to simply “FP.”

The pair’s latest outing has once again led to rumours going through the roof once again.