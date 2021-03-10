Unearthed clip shows John Oliver warning Meghan Markle about royal family in 2018

Meghan Markle said she was naive enough to not know what she was marrying into

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made it to the headlines with their explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey.



During the interview, Meghan said she was naive enough to not know what she was marrying into when tying the knot to Harry in 2018.

In an unearthed clip, the Duchess can be seen given word of advice by comedian John Oliver.

The video, titled John Oliver Warns Meghan Markle What She's Getting Herself Into, has emerged on the web again, three years on.



"I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute," John said in the clip. "I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."

John then gets inquired by Stephen Colbert, "But this generation seems like nice people, right? They're all nice now, right?"

He responded, "Yeah.. I mean, they're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job. That's what she's marrying into. So, I hope she likes it. It's going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family."







