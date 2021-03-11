The real reason Lady Gaga refuses to pay woman $500k reward after dognapping

Reports reveal Lady Gaga is holding off on paying the woman who returned her stolen dogs over her possible involvement in the dognapping or ‘gang initiation.’

For those unversed, the dogs Koji and Gustav were retuned two days after the dog-walker shooting incident occurred but according to TMZ, the LAPD has still not ruled out possible involvement on the side of the woman who returned the fur babies.

The agency claims Gaga will be more than willing to cut the woman the check as soon as she gets cleared by local law enforcement.

