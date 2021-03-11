From 'The White Tiger' to 'Supernova': 10 best movies that have made 2021 bearable

With OTT as the only source of entertainment amid COVID-19, filmmakers around the world are feeding audiences with innumerable entertaining content on a daily basis.

From romance to comedy, these platforms are offering a plethora of genre to choose from.



And while there may be too many choices, we have hand-picked some of the best, newly released movies, for you to watch this season.

Take a look at the list of the blockbuster 2021 movies to watch while you wait for theaters to re-open:



1. To All The Boys: Always and Forever



A teenage romance that has won the hearts of millions around the globe, revolves around the life of Lara Jean, who finds her path to love and life after meeting heartthrob Peter Kavinsky. The movie is available to stream on Netflix

2. Malcolm & Marie

Malcolm & Marie is a story of a couple that is struggling to keep their relationship alive. Starting from an award ceremony, the movie unfolds the empty lives of a filmmaker (John David Washington) and his girlfriend ( Zendaya). The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

3. Framing Britney Spears

The New York Times documentary touches on the tragic lows from the life of pop star Britney Spears. The movie talks about the struggles of the singer and how they led to her conservatorship in 2016. The documentary is available to stream on Hulu.

4. The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

The movie is a true story from the life of the Jazz legend, Billie Holiday. The synopsis of the film revolves around the artist's encounters with the FBI for her political views. The movie is available to stream on Hulu.

5. Judas and the Black Messiah

The movie depicts the impact of racism in the world. It tells a true story from the life of Black Panther Party founder, Fred Hampton, who was drugged and killed because of his color. The movie is available to stream on HBO Max.

6. Nomadland

This award-winning movie depicts the life of a middle-age woman, played by Frances McDormand, who loses all of her belongings in the recession and starts to live the life of an American nomad. The movie is available to stream on Hulu.

7. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Barb and Star is a story of two middle-aged best friends, who save Florida by their ultimate 'groove'. Jamie Dornan also has a cameo in the film. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

8. The White Tiger

The movie is based on popular novel by Aravind Adiga under the same name. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, the saga speaks on the class system and India that leads to greed and betrayal. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

9. Supernova

Supernova is a story of two partners who take one last trip to meet their friends and family as one loses the other to an early Dementia. The movie is available to rent on Amazon Prime.

10. I Care a Lot





I Care a Lot is the story of Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike), a corrupt caregiver who forces her clients to stay in assisted living facilities and misuses their money. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.