Journalist who reported Meghan Markle made Kate cry stands by her reporting

After Meghan Markle corrected reports about her making Kate Middleton cry, the journalist who had broken the story originally is speaking out.



The infamous story about the flower girl dress on Meghan and Harry’s wedding was originally reported by royal expert and Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey.

Following the Duchess of Sussex’s clarification during the Oprah Winfrey interview that Kate was the one who made her cry, Tominey has broken her silence.

Speaking during her appearance on The Morning, the journalist stood by her original story.

She said that she had received information through two royal insiders after which she reported that Meghan made Kate cry. “Because there’s always people briefing on all sides, so there are different households and different principals,” she said, per Express.

Tominey was then asked if she thought Meghan denying the report had been a lie, to which she said: “No, but I think like any story maybe it was more nuanced. When I originally reported it, I said Kate was left in tears and I said I was confused, like what had happened here? But I did get it well-sourced and I’ve subsequently received messages saying that story was accurate.”

She also reminded viewers that the Duchess of Cambridge’s side will go unheard: “Did they both end up in tears? Did Meghan not know that Kate was in tears? She’s claiming that Kate had given her an apology and a bunch of flowers and a card, is Meghan in a position to comment whether the Duchess of Cambridge was upset by this?”