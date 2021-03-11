Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Garner sought permission from father to get ears pierced

While it seems that Jennifer Garner may be making her life decisions on her own it seems that she still seeks her parents’ approval.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress revealed that she asked her father before getting her ears pierced.

"I can't show them off because it's all I see. I'm so thrilled by them, I can't believe it never occurred to me to do this. I love them. But yes, at the age of 48, I finally got my ears pierced," she said. 

"But I do, it's really nice to have something sparkly.

"I was afraid that my dad would still not like it and he was kind of like 'Jennifer, I love anything you do,' so I was like 'Okay.'"

