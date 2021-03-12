Sebastian Stan-starrer Monday’s trailer released

The trailer for the romantic drama ‘Monday’ has been released with Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough featuring in the lead roles.



IFC Films released the trailer of the romance and said the drama will premiere in select theatres and VOD on April 16. Sharing the trailer, IFC Films said, “MONDAY follows the story of Mickey (Sebastian Stan) and Chloe (Denise Gough), two Americans in their mid-thirties living in Athens.”

The two lead characters meet in the heat of summer one whirlwind weekend. Chloe makes up her mind to give up her high-flying job back in the United States. She decides to stay back in Greece to spend some more time with her flame. Then, the lovers continue to enjoy the exciting relationship.

Apart from Monday, Sebastian is set to feature in the next Marvel Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Stan’s character Mickey is far different from one in the MCU.



Sebastian Stan also shared the trailer on his Instagram account. He captioned the post: "Love is no small thing. But we tried to give it our best for 2 hours. This might be a movie about the things we tend to forget and maybe need to remember. Human connection? Taking a chance? Maybe you think you “know what that means” and then again maybe you don’t. Or maybe you’re just scared. In that case, all good too, you can just watch two people doing their BEST at doing so."

The actor thanked co-star Denise Gough and the director for "all they have taught me and all the ways they have pushed me through the making of this movie."

Directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos (Suntan), Monday was co-scripted by Papadimitropoulos and Rob Hayes.

