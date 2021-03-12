Jennifer Garner opens up on ultimatum about retiring from acting

Jennifer Garner has revealed her agent former Patrick Whitesell, who also represented her then-husband Ben Affleck , gave her an ultimatum about retiring if she didn't take the role in 'Dallas Buyers Club'.

The charming actress was considering passing on the role of Dr. Eve Saks in the drama, starring Matthew McConaughey in his Oscar-winning performance.



The 48-yer star revealed: "He said this is going to be a call about one of two things: It’s going to be a call about you doing this little movie, or it’s going to be a call about you retiring."



Garner added that she was 'truly overwhelmed' by having her third child with Ben Affleck and during that time her then-husband was making Argo and she was just trying to keep the plates spinning.



She wasn't ready to give up her career quite yet: "I also knew that I didn’t want to be done acting, so I said, "OK, I’ll do it."

Garner's role in Dallas Buyers Club ended up being a critically-acclaimed hit with Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both winning Oscars.