Justin Bieber not to attend Grammy Awards show, claims website

Pop singer Justin Bieber has decided against attending the 2021 Grammy Awards Show, according to an entertainment website.



Page Six reported the pop icon will not attend the music industry's biggest night. He objected to the Recording Company for picking up his album "Changes" in the pop category instead of the R&B category.

The singer, who bagged four nominations last November, was not happy with the award show not making the appropriate category choice for his album. On November 24, the singer dotted his i’s and crossed his t’s to make himself clear on Instagram: “I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. 'Changes' was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me."

The Grammy winner said, "I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird, considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the hip-hop drums that were chosen, it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!"



Apart from his nomination for Best Pop Album, Justin Bieber has also got nods for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Yummy," Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Intentions," which features Quavo, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance Dan + Shay's "10,000 Hour."

After expressing his despair, he also clarified that he loves pop music very much. He explained, "I absolutely love Pop music, it just wasn't what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way."