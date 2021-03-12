Can't connect right now! retry
Kate and Meghan feud: Duchesses haven't 'spoken directly in over a year'

The reason Kate and Meghan are not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been embroiled in a cold war ever since a tabloid misrepresented facts about a tiff they had at the latter's wedding. 

The pair haven't been in communication since then, with the tension between Harry and William being the primary reason. 

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, Meghan and Kate haven't talked to each other 'directly in over a year.'

“They were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William,” the source revealed. 

“Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time. There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly," the insider added. 

During her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said the article about she making Kate cry was false. 

She added that Kate had “apologized and I [have] forgiven her" and said "If you love me, you don’t have to hate [Kate], and if you love her, you don’t have to hate me.”

