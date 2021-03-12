Can't connect right now! retry
BTS beats out BLACKPINK in IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart

BTS beats out BLACKPINK in IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart

The boys from BTS recently beat out BLACKPINK in IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart and ARMYs are rejoicing over this milestone.

BTS recently won its spot at IFPI’s Global Album Sales chat, even beating out BLACKPINK for the top 2.

IFPI, or the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry is a global ranking organization that assesses musical performances via physical album sales as well as digital downloads.

The album that made it possible for the group to land such a monumental win, was BTS’s Map of the Soul: 7 and the news was announced over on Twitter.

Check it out below:


