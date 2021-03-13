Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Trevor Noah says will host Grammy Awards Show in person

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

LOS ANGELES: Television host Trevor Noah said he was assured that he would be hosting the Grammy Awards Show ceremony in person, not virtually, though with a selected audience.

The organisers of the biggest music night gave this assurance to the Emmy winner, who will host the big night, as most other ceremonies were held virtually during the last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you get asked to host the Grammys, I don’t think you take long to say ‘yes,’” said Trevor. “All you figure out is the how.”

Noah said Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony will have a “music festival vibe.” The television host expects that it is going to be an entertaining show with a series of performers geared up to set the awards show stage on fire. The performer lineup includes big names like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and emerging Korean talented young musicians - BTS.

Trevor Noah pointed out, “Unlike most award shows, the Grammys also are about the performances.”

“So, at the Oscars, you can’t have like Denzel (Washington) perform his movie. But the Grammys, you can have the artists perform their song.”

He also highlighted why the biggest night in the history of music is unique. He said. “What’s made it unique is that we’ve managed to make a show that is a full show for you at home. When you watch it, you won’t be spending the whole time like ‘Aww man, this is a pandemic show.’ Like no, this is one of your favourite concert shows.”

The previous Grammy Awards ceremonies were hosted by Alicia Keys, James Corden and LL Cool J.

The big music night, officially known as the 63rd GRAMMY Awards is set for March 14. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the ceremony will be live broadcasted at 8 pm on CBS, the streaming service Paramount+ and the Grammy's website from the Los Angeles Staples Center.

The ceremony was postponed from January 31 owing to the in-place strict guidelines of COVID-19 SOPs.

