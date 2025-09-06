Jason Biggs drops bombshell on returning to 'American Pie 5'

Jason Biggs delivers bold words about his return to 'American Pie 5'

Jason Biggs recently opened up about his return for a fifth instalment of American Pie after past talks collapsed.

For those unaware, Biggs’ erstwhile costar Thomas Ian Nicholas disclosed at Rhode Island Comic Con in November 2024 that “they were negotiating for American Pie 5” in “the summer of 2021” but they could not “come to terms on negotiations.”

Tara Reid, who played Victoria “Vicky” Lathum in American Pie, also quipped she "heard about what they wrote in the script" and "it's really funny."

Now conversing with PEOPLE magazine, Biggs, who depicted Jim Levenstein, revealed that "there are so many moving parts," but it does not indicate it has gone for good.

He elaborated, "It's tricky. I've heard various reasons for the holdup, and the most realistic of which is just that there are a lot of people that you have to get on board. Behind the scenes, as well. Especially behind the scenes."

"But look, it'd be fun. I would love to do it. I know a lot of us would love to," the Orange Is the New Black alum admitted, confirming his return to American Pie 5.

It is pertinent to mention that American Pie first came out in 1999, and after that, there were three more sequels. The last one, American Reunion, was released in 2012.

There was also a spinoff film series called American Pie Presents with five movies that premiered between 2005 and 2020.