Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Avatar de-seats Avengers Endgame as top-grossing movie

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

The Avatar is all set to retake the title of the highest-grossing movie of all-time as the epic science fiction film makes its return to Chinese cinemas this weekend.

Directed and produced by James Cameron, the sci-fi epic flick remained the highest-grossing film worldwide for almost ten years. However, its title was snatched by Avengers Endgame that premiered in 2019.

The Avengers movie grossed $2.7902 billion that gave the movie a slight margin from Avatar’s $2.7897 billion.

Avatar was re-released across China this weekend that totalled the movie’s gross of $3.5 million on Friday, according to an American entertainment publication, Variety. The weekend’s earning took the movie’s total to $2.7926 billion.

China wants exciting reopening of its theatres with popular films like Avatar. The flick grossed $206 million when it was first released in 2010 in China. And, the recent re-release took the Chinese tally to $33.2 million to Avatar’s box office gains.

The real winner is Disney that owns Avatar after it acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019. Apart from Avatar and Avengers Endgame, Disney has also six other productions among the top 10 grossing films of all-time.

Two more Avatar sequels are getting produced for release in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

More From Entertainment:

Grammy Awards 2021: BTS, Harry Styles and Noah Cyrus nominated for the first time

Grammy Awards 2021: BTS, Harry Styles and Noah Cyrus nominated for the first time
Hugh Grant’s phones bugged by tabloids while he was a budding star

Hugh Grant’s phones bugged by tabloids while he was a budding star
Trevor Noah says will host Grammy Awards Show in person

Trevor Noah says will host Grammy Awards Show in person
Sofia Richie appears with mystery man during a night out in Santa Monica

Sofia Richie appears with mystery man during a night out in Santa Monica
Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks chic in western dress

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks chic in western dress

'Angels Like You': Miley Cyrus releases video of 'Covid compliant' concert

'Angels Like You': Miley Cyrus releases video of 'Covid compliant' concert

Machine Gun Kelly takes internet by storm with new single 'DAYWALKER'

Machine Gun Kelly takes internet by storm with new single 'DAYWALKER'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's popularity plummets after Oprah interview, poll says

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's popularity plummets after Oprah interview, poll says
The inside story of the final 8 Mile Eminem battle

The inside story of the final 8 Mile Eminem battle
Selena Gomez recounts friend Francia Raisa’s donation on World Kidney Day

Selena Gomez recounts friend Francia Raisa’s donation on World Kidney Day
Alia Bhatt shares never-before-seen picture with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shares never-before-seen picture with Ranbir Kapoor
Demi Lovato touches on recreational marijuana, alcohol use after nearly fatal overdose

Demi Lovato touches on recreational marijuana, alcohol use after nearly fatal overdose

Latest

view all