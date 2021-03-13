Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'were on the rocks' since months before split

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

There was trouble between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez since months now

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shocked the world after announcing they have called their engagement off. 

The duo parted ways after four years together, however according to sources there was trouble in paradise since months now. 

"They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They've been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn't going to work," an insider told E!News.

"They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn't happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here [in Miami] knew," they added. 

A separate source told the outlet that JLo and A-Rod started to drift apart amid lockdown. 

"They started having problems during the lockdown. They did therapy together. They really worked on their relationship," the source said, after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the duo's wedding plans. 

