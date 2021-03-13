Sharon Osbourne issues apology after publicly supporting Piers Morgan

Sharon Osbourne retracted her words in support of Piers Morgan and said she panicked when jumped to his side after the whole Meghan Markle debacle.



The X-Factor judge publicly apologized to the Black community of America for her earnest defence of Piers Morgan on the panel talk-show The Talk.

Morgan has been under fire for slamming Meghan Markle ever since her bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey aired.

The 68-year-old television personality supported Morgan refuting claims he was racist saying: “I support him for his freedom of speech, and he's my friend."



Osbourne then went on to her Twitter and extended her support to the journalist: "I am with you. I stand by you".

However, the singer had a change of heart when she apologised to the Black community for defending Morgan in a long post

"I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community," she wrote.

"To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over," Osbourne went on. "There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast. I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better," Osbourne added.