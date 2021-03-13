Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen sparks alarm with ‘organ removal’ surgery in Zoom meeting

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Chrissy Teigen shook the internet with clips of her “organ removal” consultation at the doctors straight from her Zoom meeting recently and fans are still reeling.

The post in question features a look into the screens of four people looking in on Teigen’s appointment from a hospital bed.

Check it out below:

No sooner than this went live did fans start pouring in with concern and shock. One hopped onto the comment section and wrote, “I would love to know what is happening here” whereas others were lost in worry and started sending heartfelt prayers. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth left alone to face Meghan-Harry crisis after Philip's hospitalisation

Queen Elizabeth left alone to face Meghan-Harry crisis after Philip's hospitalisation

Friends saw Jennifer Lopez split with Alex Rodriguez coming

Friends saw Jennifer Lopez split with Alex Rodriguez coming
Priyanka Chopra grateful to Nick Jonas for showering constant love on her

Priyanka Chopra grateful to Nick Jonas for showering constant love on her

Sharon Osbourne issues apology after publicly supporting Piers Morgan

Sharon Osbourne issues apology after publicly supporting Piers Morgan
Meghan McCain lauds AOC for ‘hammering’ Biden to free migrant children

Meghan McCain lauds AOC for ‘hammering’ Biden to free migrant children
Khloe Kardashian claps back against ‘despicable’ critics

Khloe Kardashian claps back against ‘despicable’ critics
Tiffany Haddish reacts to Meghan Markle's tell-all: 'I believe anything a Black woman says'

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Meghan Markle's tell-all: 'I believe anything a Black woman says'
Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview

Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview
Matthew McConaughey is serious about running for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is serious about running for governor of Texas
Piers Morgan says he's 'latest victim of cancel-culture' after Meghan Markle debacle

Piers Morgan says he's 'latest victim of cancel-culture' after Meghan Markle debacle

Oprah Winfrey puts the spotlight on Priyanka Chopra after Harry, Meghan

Oprah Winfrey puts the spotlight on Priyanka Chopra after Harry, Meghan
Gayle King says Meghan Markle has evidence to back up royals are racist

Gayle King says Meghan Markle has evidence to back up royals are racist

Latest

view all