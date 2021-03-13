Can't connect right now! retry
Fawad Alam all set to make his acting debut with web series ‘Khudkash Muhabbat’

Pakistani Test cricketer Fawad Alam is all set to make his acting debut with web series Khudkash Muhabbat.

The 35-year-old all-rounder will be playing lead role in the Urduflix’s web series, stating soon.

Urduflix recently unveiled the poster of Khudkash Muhabbat featuring cricketer Fawad Alam.

Fawad made his international cricket debut back in 2007 and after a hiatus of ten years, he made a comeback and scored two centuries in 2020.

He recently also worked out of the boundaries as an analyst in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6. 

