iCarly's Jennette McCurdy dishes on her ‘hellish’ acting career

Jennette McCurdy recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the decline of her “hellish” acting career after iCarly.

The star broke her silence during an appearance on the Empty Inside podcast and detailed her “deep unhappiness” after parting ways with iCarly.

She was quoted saying, "I was a famous 19-year-old, and making a bunch of money, and I felt like I had everything at my fingertips. But I was deeply unhappy, and I actually really resented my life because I didn't like the projects that I was a part of."

"It's a difficult thing to say because the shows that I was on were so loved by so many people and so many kids, and I hear constantly, 'You made my childhood.”

"And I think that's great that they had that experience. But that just was not my experience, and I felt a lot of shame — that I wasn't able to identify at the time — because I didn't like waltzing onto an over-lit, cheesy set and shouting a line. It felt so pointless and shallow."

She even touched upon her character typecasting and added, "To be known globally for this thing that's not really me, it was just like, what the [expletive] am I doing?"

"How do I even find myself when I'm 19, and I've been famous for all the years that I would normally be stumbling through finding myself, yet I'm known as a thing that I'm not? It just was — hellish, I think, is not too intense of a word.”