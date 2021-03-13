Can't connect right now! retry
Lauren Daigle candidly touches on 'Look Up Child' success

Singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle recently sat down for a chat and got candid over the success of her 2018 album and its halted glory owing to Covid-19.

The singer touched upon her Look Up Child success and how it got cut short due to Covid-19 with People magazine.

She was quoted saying, "It was like whiplash. We were moving so fast, and things were happening at such a rapid pace, and then all of a sudden we were standing completely still. It was like, 'What just happened?'

"I remember in the moment feeling like, 'Okay, it's just a couple of weeks’. We had just finished our Australia leg, and I was like, 'We're so exhausted. We'll take this as a break, and then we'll be back on the road in a couple of weeks.' To see how long a couple of weeks turned into definitely was rattling."

