Sunday Mar 14 2021
Prince Charles thinks it’s time to rebuild relationship with Prince Harry

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

After becoming a negative subject of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Charles wasn't too pleased. 

In an interview with Daily Mail, a friend of the Prince of Wales revealed that he was “deeply hurt” over the broken relationship that he has with his youngest son.

"You are looking at a father who is deeply hurt by where he finds his relationship with his son," said the Duke of Cornwall’s friend.

"But, after much reflection, he also realises that nothing good will come of prolonging the fight. He feels it is time to heal. Now is the time to mend a broken relationship,” they said.

"The Prince has a real desire to get back to the close relationship that he enjoyed with Harry for the longest time,” they said, adding that the father and son will be in touch through video calls and letters in the coming weeks.

Harry had addressed his strained ties with his father during his and Meghan’s interview with Oprah.

"I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like and Archie is his grandson. Of course I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship,” Harry had said. 

