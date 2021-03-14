Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen shown kneeling on Meghan Markle’s neck in ‘deeply offensive’ cartoon

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Infamous French magazine Charlie Hebdo, which is known for its many controversies, has infuriated the world once again after making Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle its latest targets.  

The 'deeply offensive' cartoon of the feuding royals shows the monarch kneeling on Meghan’s neck, mirroring the death of George Floyd who was killed by police officials in a racially-motivated attack in the US last year.

The caricature comes with the title “Why Meghan quit” with the Duchess of Sussex’s caricature shown saying, “Because I couldn’t breathe anymore.”

The strip by the notorious satirical magazine was condemned far and wide, as the chief executive of UK’s race equality thinktank, Runnymede Trust, Halima Begum termed it “wrong on every level.”

“The Queen as George Floyd’s murderer crushing Meghan’s neck? Meghan saying she’s unable to breathe? This doesn’t push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge racism. It demeans the issues and causes offence, across the board,” she tweeted.

The controversy arose exactly a week after Prince Harry and Meghan told Oprah Winfrey of their woes in their royal lives and how the duchess became a victim of racism both within and outside the family. 

