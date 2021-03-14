Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 14 2021
Kim Kardashian shares sneak peek of PAW Patrol movie at Kids' Choice Awards

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed her latest project as she lent her voice for the animated kids movie Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Sharing the exciting news at the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards, the Skims founder was virtually joined by the cast Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin for the exclusive sneak peek of the movie.

"We had such a great time working on this movie. My kids can barely believe it when I said I was going to be in it," the mom of four said.

"That's right, all of us were starstruck to work with the pups," Perry said.

"Can you believe it? We're in a movie with the pups. Wait 'til my son sees me. I'm in the movie with the pups! Kim's in the movie with the pups! Yara's in the movie with the pups! So great, it's so great."

Shahidi added, "There's so going to be so much fun, action and adventure."


