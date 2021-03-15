Prince William and Kate Middleton children's special tribute to Princess Diana will melt your heart

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids shared a special tribute to their late grandmother Princess Diana on Mother’s Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - have penned a heartfelt message about the People's Princess: “I Love you very much. Papa is missing you."

Seven-year-old Prince George and five-year-old Princess Charlotte, in pictures shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, sent their love to the late Princess of Wales – who died in a car crash in 1997.

Prince George’s note read: “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy mothers day. I love you very much and think of you always, Sending lots of love from George.”



Whilst Charlotte wrote: “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day.

She wrote: “I Love you very much. Papa is missing you. lots of Love Charlotte.”

There was also a card from two-year-old Prince Louis, who had painted on a piece of heart-shaped paper and written his name by the side.

The cards were shared on the social media accounts William shares with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Sussex.

In a message accompanying the sweet snaps, the royals said: “This year Mother’s Day will be different once again.

The Duke and Duchess’ three kids also helped make a cake for the special occasion, and pictures of the creation were posted to social media alongside a picture of Catherine as a young child with her own mother.



"Celebrating two other special mothers today, cake made by George, Charlotte and Louis", William captioned the post.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William. “Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.”

