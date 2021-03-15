Taylor Swift becomes ex Harry Styles's biggest cheerleader after Grammy win

Bad blood is no more between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles who dated in the past and ended things on a sour note. This was evident on Sunday as the Grammy Awards featured them having a moment.



Following the big win of the Watermelon Sugar hit maker in the Best Pop Solo Performance category, the Willow singer was over the moon as she cheered him on even though she got routed by the heartthrob.

Clips of the singer cheering on the former One Direction member have now started circulating on social media with fans lauding the Folklore crooner for being a supportive ex.

Swift and Styles had started dating in late 2012 and had parted ways early in 2013. The two are now in separate relationships with the British heartthrob dating actor and director Olivia Wilde and the queen on pop going strong with her beau, actor Joe Alwyn.